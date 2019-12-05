SU holds first-ever Christmas tree lighting to kick off holiday season

Councilwoman Tara Wicker says there could be no better way to start the holiday season than celebrating with Jag Nation.
By WAFB Staff | December 4, 2019 at 9:42 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 8:24 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Dec. 5, Southern University helped usher in the Christmas season with its first ever tree lighting.

The first ever Southern University Christmas tree lighting was held at 6:30 p.m. at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Southern’s campus. The event included a special reception with refreshments and Christmas songs.

Baton Rouge councilwoman, Tara Wicker, says nothing could be more enjoyable than celebrating with the Jaguar Nation.

