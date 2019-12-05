SU holds first-ever Christmas tree lighting to kick off holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Dec. 5, Southern University helped usher in the Christmas season with its first ever tree lighting.
The first ever Southern University Christmas tree lighting was held at 6:30 p.m. at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Southern’s campus. The event included a special reception with refreshments and Christmas songs.
Baton Rouge councilwoman, Tara Wicker, says nothing could be more enjoyable than celebrating with the Jaguar Nation.
