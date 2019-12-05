Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Secretary of State-elect Michael Watson has selected the current police chief of the Department of Marine Resources to be his chief of staff. Keith Davis has served as chief since 2014 and says he's been a professional in law enforcement for the last 25 years. The 48-year-old is also the former police chief for the Moss Point police and has served as captain of investigations at the D’Iberville Police Department. In a news release Thursday, Watson says Davis is a friend and will be effective in implementing key initiatives such as moving the driver’s license services division to the secretary of state’s office.