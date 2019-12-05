FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No threat of severe weather with passing of Friday’s cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds were slower to arrive Thursday than expected, and that meant we enjoyed another gorgeous December day with highs in the low 70s around the Red Stick. Cloud cover will be on the increase overnight and leading into a partly to mostly cloudy morning start to Friday. While the Storm Team can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle or two in the morning, that drive to work should be a dry one for just about everybody.