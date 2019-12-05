FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No threat of severe weather with passing of Friday’s cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds were slower to arrive Thursday than expected, and that meant we enjoyed another gorgeous December day with highs in the low 70s around the Red Stick. Cloud cover will be on the increase overnight and leading into a partly to mostly cloudy morning start to Friday. While the Storm Team can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle or two in the morning, that drive to work should be a dry one for just about everybody.
We’ve been expecting a cold front Friday just about all week long; that hasn’t changed. What has changed, however, is the potential for rain with Friday’s front. The Storm Team has dropped rain chances to just 30% to 40% Friday. Even for those places that do get rain, most, if not all, will get less than 0.1″. In addition, there’s essentially zero threat for severe weather with Friday’s front.
Highs Friday will still manage to reach the mid to upper 70s for much of the WAFB region, making for an almost warm afternoon. In addition, just about all of the rain should be ending by the late afternoon/early evening, which is great news for downtown Baton Rouge’s Festival of Lights (4 to 9 p.m.) and other Friday evening community events across the region.
Shoppers can look forward to a dry weekend ahead. Expect a mostly cloudy day Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s, followed by a sun/cloud mix Sunday with highs near 70°.
Our next rainmaker arrives early next week, with scattered rains arriving during the latter half of Monday, becoming widespread Tuesday. Those rains will come courtesy of the next cold front. Model guidance suggests we can expect substantially greater rainfall amounts with the system. While it’s too early to assess the severe weather threat, the system certainly looks to be much more energetic than Friday’s front.
We will get a brief dry out for the middle of next week, with rain returning late Thursday into Friday (Dec. 12 and 13).
