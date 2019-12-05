Jefferson Parish man arrested for bank robbery in the Central Business District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 25-year-old Levi Richard Herman was taken into custody yesterday and transported to the St. Bernard Parish jail.
He was charged with one count of bank robbery.
On Wednesday (Dec. 4) around 3:15 p.m. a suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” to 6’2” and approximately 180 to 200 pounds. He is approximately 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, short hair, and a beard.
The FBI released images of Herman, who was accused of robbing the Capital One Bank in the 300 blk. of Carondelet St.
He was wearing a grey Nike running jacket with a black stripe across the chest, blue jeans, a baseball cap, and mirrored sunglasses, according to the FBI.
The public can visit bankrobbers.fbi.gov for further information about suspects wanted for bank robbery.
