Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca meets with Pope Francis in Rome

The ad limina visit is more formally called ad limina Apostolorum, the Diocese of Baton Rouge says. In Latin, the phrase means “to the threshold of the Apostles.” It’s a periodic meeting of all the bishops in the world with the Holy Father in Rome. Before the meeting, each bishop must prepare and submit a detailed report on his diocese. At the meeting, the bishops discuss important issues with key departments in The Vatican that help the pope in governing the church. The bishops also concelebrate masses at the arch-basilicas in Rome, including at St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Outside the Walls, where they venerate the tombs of the two Holy Apostles.