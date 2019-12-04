Two men wanted for attempting to steal ATM in Ascension

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating two men who attempted to steal an ATM machine.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at the Bancorp South Bank on Highway 73 in Geismar.
Officials say the two suspects were unsuccessful in removing the ATM and abandoned a stolen 2000 GMC Sierra.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
