Second arrest made in connection with 2013 murder investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation that happened six years ago.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Antonie Robinson, 31, and Devin Holland, 31, were arrested for the shooting death of Timothy Pena.
The shooting happened on Dec. 17, 2013 in the 3700 block of Sycamore Street, according to officials. Pena, whose home address was in Denham Springs, was found wounded at the scene. Pena was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injury.
Police say Pena was shot from the inside of his truck. Detectives learned that at least two people were in Pena’s truck with him when he was shot in the back of the head, and left their DNA inside the vehicle. DNA samples from inside the vehicle were identified as Holland’s and another man.
Investigators have not said how Robinson was connected to the investigation. We will update this story with more information as soon as it’s provided.
Robinson is being charged with principal to first-degree murder. Holland was charged with first-degree murder. Both men have been transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
