LSU remains No. 2 in CFP rankings ahead of SEC championship

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has 70 catches for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns for the season. He has eight 100-yard games. He is now No. 2 on the LSU single-season receiving yards list behind Josh Reed (1,740), who also holds the SEC record. Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 81 catches for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. He is now No. 2 on the LSU single-season list for receptions. He also trails Reed (94), who set the record in 2001.