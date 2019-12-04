LSU remains No. 2 in CFP rankings ahead of SEC championship

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - LSU held on to the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings for the second-straight week.
The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) are coming off a dominating 50-7 win over Texas A&M.
The top four remained the same. Ohio State is No. 1, Clemson is No. 3, and Georgia is No. 4. The Tigers and Bulldogs will battle for the SEC championship Saturday. Utah and Oklahoma round out the top six.
The LSU offense is averaging about 560 yards per game and just under 49 points. Quarterback Joe Burrow now holds the LSU single-season passing yards (4,366) and touchdowns (44) records. He also broke Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch’s SEC passing yards record (4,725) that was set in 1998 and tied Missouri quarterback Drew Lock’s SEC touchdown passes record (44) set in 2017.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has 70 catches for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns for the season. He has eight 100-yard games. He is now No. 2 on the LSU single-season receiving yards list behind Josh Reed (1,740), who also holds the SEC record. Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 81 catches for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. He is now No. 2 on the LSU single-season list for receptions. He also trails Reed (94), who set the record in 2001.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 182 carries for 1,233 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 43 catches for 338 yards and a touchdown.
