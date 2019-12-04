EBR parents voice opinions on superintendent search; issue of St. George not at forefront of decision

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - While the search for a new superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) began Tuesday, Dec. 3, a huge challenge is already awaiting whoever takes up the office.
The first of three public meetings was hosted by the school system to get feedback from people on what they’d like to see in a superintendent.
However, a topic that wasn’t discussed much was how the new City of St. George will affect the school system in the future.
“We want to emphasize input, not decision making. But they [consulting group] get input into the process as we go forward, and so we’re trying to be very open and transparent, and we thought an outside group would help with that,” said Michael Gaudet, EBR School Board president.
JG Consulting out of Texas was chosen by the board for this process. It’s in charge of finding candidates to replace outgoing superintendent, Warren Drake.
“Our job is to make it a challenging decision, challenging in a sense that we’re going to bring forth the best possible candidates for the board and the community’s consideration,” said James Guerra, president and CEO of JG Consulting.
RELATED VIDEO:
The board will of course make the final decision, but not before hearing what residents have to say.
“I’m looking for someone that’s experienced, that can make tough decisions,” said one person in attendance at the meeting.
“A superintendent that embraces schools that are high performing, no matter the governing structure of the school,” said another person.
“For a superintendent to come in and bring up these F and D schools. So like they say, all our kids can get a quality education,” said another person.
One individual brought up St. George.
“You can tell by the St. George vote that just happened, race plays a big role in this place,” said one person.
Whoever is chosen as superintendent will have to deal with the St. George issue down the road.
“It’s not a part of the search, but it is definitely part of the conversation. I think right now with our current school board, what we want to do is get an impact study so we can get an understanding of exactly how it’s going to affect not only our schools, not only our taxpayers, but everyone as a whole,” said Dadrius Lanus, a board member.
“When people say, ‘Gee, are you planning around St. George?’ I say, ‘I don’t know what to plan around.’ And so my view is that’s several years away. And yes, do I think about it? Yes. But are we taking concrete actions for that? Not particularly,” said Gaudet.
These meetings are just one step in what’s going to be a very long process, but the board is hopeful a new superintendent may be chosen by the end of March of 2020.
There are two more meetings where people can voice their opinions on what they’d like to see in the new superintendent:
- Monday, Dec. 9 at Glen Oaks High School
- Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Woodlawn High School
Those unable to attend either meeting can fill out this survey online instead.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.