Denham Springs man accused of coercing 9-year-old, six others to send sexual images through Facebook

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Federal documents obtained by WAFB show investigators executed a search warrant in Denham Springs Friday, Nov. 20 after receiving reports from detectives in Kentucky that a Louisiana resident coerced a 9-year-old Kentucky child to send sexually explicit photos and videos through Facebook. Investigators would also learn the same man who reportedly coerced the 9-year-old also coerced six other victims.
Investigators tracked Richard Culver to a residence in the 13000 block of Creekstone Drive that Friday. Culver reportedly admitted to his actions when confronted by deputies, telling them he created a fake account on Facebook that he used to convince victims.
Culver told investigators he created the account which he used to pretend to be an underage female because he was feeling “depressed and lonely” documents show. He allegedly told investigators he used the account to get underage girls to send him sexually explicit photos and would then threaten to tell their parents if they did not continue to provide content.
A search of the Facebook account used by Culver showed at least six additional victims provided sexually explicit images. Five of the six accounts provided their ages claiming to be under 13-years-old.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard L. Bourgeois was initially assigned to the case, however, he recused himself Monday, Dec. 3 after it was noted one of the his family members was married to one of Culvers'.
Culver remains in custody for sexual exploitation of children (production of child pornography) pending further proceedings.
