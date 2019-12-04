Boil water advisory Issued AGAIN for City of Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker Water Supply has again issued another boil water advisory on Dec. 6 for the area of Highway 447 north of Highway 190 at Travis Street, moving northward to Autumn Rune Drive.
The City initially rescinded the boil water advisory on the morning of Dec. 6. However, a different subcontractor hit the water main in the same area causing a loss of pressure.
Crews are currently working to repair the broken water main.
The advisory was put in place because water in the distribution system was possibly subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause several waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress.
For additional information, contact the City of Walker, at telephone number 225-337-0899.
