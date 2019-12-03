WBR Sheriff warns of phony traffic citation texts

By Mykal Vincent | December 3, 2019 at 9:10 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 9:10 AM

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities in West Baton Rouge Parish are warning people of hoax text messages trying to claim citation fines.

According to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes, his office does not notify citation holders via text or email of pending fines.

An example of a phony text message attempting to claim citation fines in West Baton Rouge. (Source: WBRSO)

People who receive citations in the parish are urged not to open any links attached to the deceptive text messages. You are urged to contact the WBRSO Criminal Investigation Division at 225-382-5200.

