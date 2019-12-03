WBR Sheriff warns of phony traffic citation texts

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities in West Baton Rouge Parish are warning people of hoax text messages trying to claim citation fines.
According to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes, his office does not notify citation holders via text or email of pending fines.
People who receive citations in the parish are urged not to open any links attached to the deceptive text messages. You are urged to contact the WBRSO Criminal Investigation Division at 225-382-5200.
