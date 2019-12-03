UPDATE: Weapon recovered in Canal St. shooting, shooter still on the loose

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a mass shooting on Canal St. that left 10 people injured was the result of a feud.
They said four men, on teenage boy and five women were hurt. The boy was 16 years old. The other victims ranged in age between 21 and 36.
None of the victims were from the New Orleans area.
The shooter is believed to be from Louisiana.
“We have determined so far through the individuals who are not from this metropolitan area, this is not a domestic terrorism act,” NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson said.
New Orleans officials said that there were NOPD officer and federal officers in the area to help with Bayou Classic crowds.
There was a person detained after the shooting, but he was not involved, according to the NOPD.
“When people resort to gun violence to resolve problems, it never creates solutions, only innocent victims and trauma,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
She said the city will not allow incidents like this to derail progress or disrupt the community. She said outside of the shooting, it was an “otherwise beautiful holiday weekend.”
More than 20 people were shot since Friday in New Orleans, including a family of four.
Only two of the victims from the Canal St. shooting are still in the hospital.
“As we look ahead to a busy winter season full of major sporting events welcoming visitors from across the world, and to a bright future as a destination city for sports, entertainment and tourism, we stand proudly behind the men and women of our law enforcement agencies, and we stand together with a strong network of partners all committed to keeping New Orleans safe," Cantrell said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Sen. John Kennedy have offered help from the state and federal government.
Crimestoppers has posted a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
