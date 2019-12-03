Teen boy dies in Ottawa Drive shooting; 1 arrested, 2 suspects still at large

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 17-year-old boy who was shot on Ottawa Drive while walking home Monday afternoon died Tuesday morning, according to an update from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The victim has been identified as Javon Brown.
A 16-year-old male arrived at an area hospital on Monday, Dec. 2 not long after the shooting with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
After his release from the hospital, he was questioned and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with a count of principal to second degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and simple battery.
The investigation reveals Brown and a friend were walking home when they were approached by three males.
As they were walking, the three males allegedly started a fight with Brown. During the fight, one of the suspects shot the victim.
The three males fled the area. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Davaughn Tate, 18, who is Jeffrey’s brother. Davaughn faces charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing. Authorities believe Jeffrey was accidentally shot when the victim was shot.
