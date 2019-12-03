Annual Christmas parade with St. George Fire Department set for two weekends in December

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Each year, the St. George Fire Department gives Santa a ride on one of its firetrucks to parade him through the subdivisions of the St. George Fire Protection District.
During the weekend of Dec. 7 and 8, Santa will be rolling through neighborhoods mostly on the north and east side (Amite River side) of Airline Highway and those neighborhoods accessible from Airline, such as Briar Place and Woodridge.
On Dec. 14 and 15, Santa will visit neighborhoods on the south and west side (Mississippi River side) of Airline Highway.
Parades will leave each fire station at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. on Sundays and will return at 5 p.m. or when it gets dark, whichever comes first.
Click here for a listing of which neighborhoods Santa will visit each weekend. Be advised, Santa may get called to an emergency during the parade, in which case firefighters will pick up the route again after the emergency.
Once again, the St. George Fire Department is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul to collect food for those in need. A vehicle with the organization will follow behind the firetruck to collect food, as well as new, unwrapped toys for underprivileged kids. Donations of new toiletries and grooming supplies will also be accepted. Donations can also be made at each St. George fire station. If you prefer to make a financial donation, checks should be made payable to St. Vincent de Paul.
