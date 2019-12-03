Annual Christmas parade with St. George Fire Department set for two weekends in December

Once again, the St. George Fire Department is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul to collect food for those in need. A vehicle with the organization will follow behind the firetruck to collect food, as well as new, unwrapped toys for underprivileged kids. Donations of new toiletries and grooming supplies will also be accepted. Donations can also be made at each St. George fire station. If you prefer to make a financial donation, checks should be made payable to St. Vincent de Paul.