Spiced Apple and Pecan Cake in a Jar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cooks are always looking for the perfect, homemade gift to give during the holidays when visiting friends and family. This jar cake is perfect for such occasions because many can be made and stored for future use.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 8 (1-pint) cakes
Ingredients:
2 cups grated apples or applesauce
½ cup chopped pecans
⅔ cup shortening
2⅔ cups sugar
4 eggs
⅔ cup water
3⅓ cups flour
2 tsps baking soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground cloves
1 tsp salt
1 cup Craisins®
Method: Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease inside of 8 wide-mouth pint canning jars with nonstick cooking spray. Avoid getting grease on the jar rims.
In a mixer, cream shortening and sugar on medium-high speed. Beat in eggs, apples or applesauce, and water.
In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Blend sifted ingredients into creamed shortening mixture. When well blended, add Craisins® and pecans.
Using a large-mouth funnel, pour mixture into the eight jars, dividing the batter evenly among them. The jars will be more than half full.
Place the open jars on a large, heavy-duty cookie sheet and bake about 1 hour.
While cakes are baking, boil the 2-piece wide-mouth lids in water for 10–15 minutes. When cakes are done, quickly remove hot jars and clean its sealing edge, one at a time, with a dry towel to remove any residue or oil.
Immediately apply and firmly tighten lids. The lid will form a vacuum seal as the jar cools. Cakes may be stored on the pantry shelf with other canned foods or may be placed in the freezer. The cake is safe to eat as long as jars remain vacuum-sealed and free of mold growth.
NOTE: If this jar is kept in a dark, cool pantry, it can last six months to a year, minimum. Just make sure the seal remains unbroken.
