Some sugarcane farmers concerned after early freeze brought down harvest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An early freeze has brought down yields for sugarcane farmers, meaning less money for them and potentially less sugar on the shelves.
Farmers had anxiously awaited harvest results from months of labor back in September after a slow start to the year.
The sugar industry is vital to Louisiana’s economy, with an annual economic impact of $2 billion to cane growers and raw sugar factories, according to the American Sugar Cane League.
About 17,000 employees are involved in the production and processing of sugarcane in Louisiana.
