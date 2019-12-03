Saints take over the 1-seed in the NFC

Saints running back Latavius Murray scores the first opening drive touchdown of the 2019 season against the Panthers. (Source: Tim Eddington)
By Garland Gillen | December 2, 2019 at 10:35 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 9:37 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Seahawks victory over the Vikings, 37-30, vaulted the Saints to the 1-seed in the NFC.

The Saints, Seahawks, and Niners all own 10-2 records.

The Seahawks moved up to the 2-seed because of a head-to-head win over the Niners in Week 10. The Saints own a head-to-head win over Seattle in Week 3, giving the Black and Gold the 1-seed. San Francisco moves to the 5-seed.

New Orleans host the Niners this Sunday. San Francisco is coming off a loss on Sunday to Baltimore, 20-17.

The Packers (9-3) are the 3-seed, Dallas (6-6) the 4-seed, and the Vikings (8-4) fall to the 6-seed.

