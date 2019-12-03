Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera after nine seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ron Rivera was released from his contract with the team on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement released by team owner David Tepper.
Perry Fewell, previously the team’s secondary coach, has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
The Panthers have struggled at times this year while dealing with a string of key injuries including a season-ending one for franchise quarterback Cam Newton. They currently sit at 5-7 for the 2019 season.
Rivera was named the fourth head coach in Carolina Panthers history in 2011, and earned a 76-63-1 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason mark, including an appearance in the Super Bowl in 2016.
‘I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Tepper said. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.’
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.