Organizers announce ticket/travel packages to SEC/SWAC championship games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For fans hoping to follow LSU to the SEC championship and Southern to the SWAC championship, you’re in luck because organizers have announced ticket/travel packages.
For those wanting to go to Atlanta to cheer on the Tigers, the LSU ticket office/athletics recommends LSU Traveling Tigers. Unfortunately, the full packages are sold out and only partial packages remain.
The SEC has issued a warning about counterfeit tickets and recommends getting tickets through TicketMaster. Click here for more
The Southern University Quarterback Club announced via Twitter it has a bus going to Lormand, Miss. for those wanting to be in the stadium to root for the Jags.
Good luck to both teams.
