Organizers announce ticket/travel packages to SEC/SWAC championship games
LSU Football Fans (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | December 3, 2019 at 3:23 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 3:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For fans hoping to follow LSU to the SEC championship and Southern to the SWAC championship, you’re in luck because organizers have announced ticket/travel packages.

For those wanting to go to Atlanta to cheer on the Tigers, the LSU ticket office/athletics recommends LSU Traveling Tigers. Unfortunately, the full packages are sold out and only partial packages remain.

The SEC has issued a warning about counterfeit tickets and recommends getting tickets through TicketMaster. Click here for more

The Southern University Quarterback Club announced via Twitter it has a bus going to Lormand, Miss. for those wanting to be in the stadium to root for the Jags.

Good luck to both teams.

