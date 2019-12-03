No. 25 LSU basketball beats Nicholls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 25 LSU women’s basketball team defeated Nicholls State in the PMAC on Tuesday, December 3. The final score of the game was 63-32.
The Lady Tigers came out strong during the game outscoring Nicholls 21-6 in the second and then led by 25 at the half. Ayana Mitchell had another double-digit performance and was also named the Player of the Game.
Next up for LSU a road game against Oklahoma on Saturday, December 7 at 3:00 P.M.
