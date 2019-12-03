New video shows chaos after New Orleans mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New surveillance video from the scene of Sunday's mass shooting near Bourbon and Canal streets show some of the aftermath after the gunfire.
New Orleans police are still trying to track down the shooter in Sunday’s (Dec. 1) melee.
Video from a nearby business shows just how crowded the sidewalks were just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. And all those people suddenly scramble and scatter as the gunfire starts just down the block.
Someone opened fired despite heavy police presence after the Bayou Classic football game.
Ten people were injured in the shooting, two are still in the hospital. Detectives say they have reason to believe the shooter is from Louisiana, but not New Orleans.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.