Man stabs his brother during fight in Holden

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - A man was sent to the hospital after his brother stabbed him during a fight on Tuesday, Dec. 3, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The stabbing was reported on Winsconsin Lane at around 1 p.m. One of the men was stabbed in the neck and chest area during an argument with his brother. His brother is now in custody.
The man is in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
The investigation is still underway, and WAFB will provide more information from authorities as it becomes available.
