Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder in 2014 after St. James High School basketball game

The 23rd Judicial District Court says on Jan. 14, 2014, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds approached St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies who were working at the basketball game and told deputies he was shot. While being treated on scene, the victim told deputies that he was walking to his car when Elder pulled up in another car, stuck a gun out of the window, and began firing at him. The victim reported that he and Elder had issues in the past.