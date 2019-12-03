Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder in 2014 after St. James High School basketball game

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man from Convent has been sentenced to jail time for a shooting in 2014 after a St. James High School basketball game.
During the last week of November, Kylin Elder, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted second degree murder. The plea was the result of an agreement with prosecutors.
The 23rd Judicial District Court says on Jan. 14, 2014, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds approached St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies who were working at the basketball game and told deputies he was shot. While being treated on scene, the victim told deputies that he was walking to his car when Elder pulled up in another car, stuck a gun out of the window, and began firing at him. The victim reported that he and Elder had issues in the past.
Deputies were able to get statements from witnesses, which were consistent with the story provided by the victim. Elder was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Detention Center.
After entering a guilty plea, Elder was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. He was sentenced by Judge Tess Stromberg.
