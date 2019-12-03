Man accused of exposing himself to patrons at multiple restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baker man is in custody after being accused of exposing his genitals to patrons at multiple different restaurants.
The police reports state these incidents happened May 30 at Panera Bread on Jefferson Highway, Sept. 17 at La Madeleine on Jefferson Highway, Oct. 14 at CC’s Coffee on Jefferson Highway, and Oct. 16 at Marble Slab Creamery on Citiplace Court.
The victims all described a similar situation in which the man, later identified as Howard Julian, 42, approached the windows of the restaurant and exposed his genitals to them while they were eating. Police say multiple complaints were reported from businesses along Jefferson Highway.
Julian was reportedly driving a red Mazda that belonged to his girlfriend. Police note Julian has two prior arrests for obscenity.
Julian was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 3. He’s facing four counts of obscenity.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.