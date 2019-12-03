LSU Rural Life Museum to host ‘A Rural Life Christmas’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There’s a chance for residents to go back in time to see what Christmas was like during the 19th century. The LSU Rural Life Museum is hosting its annual “Rural Life Christmas” event.
It’s happening this Sunday, December 8 between 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be live demonstrations from blacksmiths, weaponry experts, and cooks.
Decorations with natural trimmings representative of special times of long ago will be displayed throughout the museum’s grounds.
Seasonal activities such a musical groups, demonstrating artisans, open-hearth cooking, storytellers, and costumed re-enactors will present during the event.
Admission is $10 per person. Children 10-years-old and younger get in free.
This event will conclude with a bonfire and a visit from Papa Noel.
