Baton Rouge restaurant offers the ‘Burriteaux’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Joe Burrow madness surrounds Baton Rouge just days before the SEC Championship game and one local restaurant is offering a burrito with a twist.
Popular Mexican restaurant Zippy’s who is well known for their colorful gameday signs is cashing in on all the Joe Burrow hype by offering the “Joey Burriteaux.” The burrito comes fully loaded with steak, rice, cheese, corn, grilled onions, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
Customers have their choice between a small and a Heisman size Burriteaux.
It is unknown how long the burriteaux will be around for.
