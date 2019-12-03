Livingston DPW employees suspected of burglary while on the clock, in work vehicle

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two former employees of the Livingston Parish Department of Public Works have been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a home and stealing firearms.
According to Livingston Police Chief Randy Dufrene, numerous firearms were reported missing from a home in the 28000 block of Red Oak Road on Nov. 25.
Homeowners installed surveillance cameras after the incident.
Chief Dufrene says the victims were asleep inside when Kelby Henderson, 37, and Adam Church, 24, targeted the home a second time on Dec. 2 just before 8 a.m.
Church was located during a routine traffic stop the same day. Police say he was in possession of several of the stolen firearms.
A search warrant was executed on Kelby's home. Police say more stolen firearms were recovered there.
Church and Henderson were both employees with the Livingston Parish DPW. During the investigation, Chief Defrene says they discovered the burglaries were committed using a parish vehicle while both employees were on the clock.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says upon learning of the arrests, his office terminated both employees.
"This should in no way be a reflection on our DPW workers," Ricks says. "Our DPW employeeswork extremely hard for the constituents of Livingston Parish."
Church and Henderson were both booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Chief Dufrene says more charges could follow.
The investigation remains ongoing.
