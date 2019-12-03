1 injured on S Choctaw in second shooting of the day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting on S Choctaw Drive Monday night.
The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 in the 13000 block of S Choctaw Drive. Emergency officials say a male in his 50s was reportedly shot in the upper leg. His condition is currently unknown.
This is the second shooting Monday, the first one being on Ottawa Drive in which a 17-year-old male was critically shot after getting into some sort of verbal altercation with three males.
Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.
