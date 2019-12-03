FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry days ahead, until Friday morning

It’s a sun/cloud mix Thursday, but it does stay dry. Morning lows will be in the low 40s, with afternoon temperatures reaching 70° for the Capital City. Clouds will thicken through the evening in advance of our next rainmaker, a cold front from the west scheduled for arrival Friday morning. Yet even with the morning rains and the passing cold front, highs Friday will reach the low 70s for many WAFB communities. But maybe more importantly, Friday’s weather is not expected to be problematic. While the morning commute looks wet, severe weather is not a concern and many area neighborhoods will get less than 0.25″ of rain with the event. In addition, the rains should be out of the area by midday, leaving us with a dry afternoon and evening.