FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry days ahead, until Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Once we moved beyond Tuesday morning’s light freezes, the day shaped up to be a lovely, albeit cool, December day.
Skies will stay mainly clear through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning, with Wednesday sunrise temperatures for much of the WAFB region running about 10° warmer than those cold Tuesday morning lows. Expect a mostly sunny day, with Wednesday afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 60s.
It’s a sun/cloud mix Thursday, but it does stay dry. Morning lows will be in the low 40s, with afternoon temperatures reaching 70° for the Capital City. Clouds will thicken through the evening in advance of our next rainmaker, a cold front from the west scheduled for arrival Friday morning. Yet even with the morning rains and the passing cold front, highs Friday will reach the low 70s for many WAFB communities. But maybe more importantly, Friday’s weather is not expected to be problematic. While the morning commute looks wet, severe weather is not a concern and many area neighborhoods will get less than 0.25″ of rain with the event. In addition, the rains should be out of the area by midday, leaving us with a dry afternoon and evening.
Afternoon highs will drop back into the 60s Saturday, but return to the 70s Sunday. Expect a sun/cloud mix to mostly cloudy skies both days. While the Storm Team can’t rule out a couple of weekend showers, the First Alert Forecast days calls for little more than a spotty shower or two both days.
Scattered to likely rains are back Monday into Tuesday (Dec. 9 and 10) as the next cold front moves across the state from west to east. Daytime highs will slip back into the 50s and 60s behind the front from Tuesday through the rest of the work week, with the regional pattern remaining unsettled through Friday as well.
