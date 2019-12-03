CAUGHT ON CAMERA: FedEx employee accused of stealing a package while delivering another

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson said his officers have arrested a FedEx employee after he allegedly stole a package while delivering another package.
Chief Anderson said Jaqwan Dawayne Douglas was caught on a Ring video making a delivery at a home in Addis.
He is then seen on video taking an Amazon delivery that was sitting on the front porch, tucking it under his jacket before leaving, according to investigators.
Chief Anderson said Douglas, 20, of Baton Rouge, hit at least two homes in Addis.
He added Douglas and a female driver, who was not involved in the alleged theft, are both contract employees with FedEx.
All stolen items have been recovered, according to the chief.
Douglas is charged with three separate counts of misdemeanor theft. Chief Anders says Douglas could also be implicated in other theft cases in West Baton Rouge Parish.
