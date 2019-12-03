Dutchtown grad to compete during SEC Championship halftime show for $100k in tuition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Dutchtown High School graduate will compete during the SEC Championship halftime show for a chance to win $100,000 in tuition.
Andrea Gathercole was announced as one of 20 finalists who will participate in the 11th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway during the College Football Conference Championship weekend.
Finalists will take the field during halftime and attempt to throw the most number of footballs into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.
The winning contestant gets $100,000 in tuition. The runner-up gets $25,000.
Dr. Pepper will award $1 million in tuition through this year's program.
Finalists hail from all over the country, selected based on video submissions.
Gathercole will compete against three other finalists.
Gathercole is a graduate of Dutchtown High School and now attends Baylor University where she studies biochemistry.
