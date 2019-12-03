DA moves forward with charges against man found asleep in Governor’s Mansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Documents show East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore moved forward with charges against Reynard Green, 34, the same man troopers found sleeping on a couch in the Governor’s Mansion in April.
Louisiana State Police disclosed troopers took Green into custody Wednesday, April 17. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux later said Green was found sleeping on a couch just before 6 a.m. and had broken an antique table.
Green was transported from the scene and later reportedly swung at an officer, striking him in the chest. Green reportedly also struck another officer who attempted to shackle him. Green was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected synthetic marijuana, according to arrest documents.
Green was charged with battery of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, simple criminal damage property, criminal trespass, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and possession of schedule 1 narcotics.
Prosecutors with Moore’s office submitted a bill of information Saturday, Nov. 27 charging Green with a felony count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Investigating agencies have not disclosed if Governor Edwards or the First Lady were at home at the time of the security breach.
A second bill of information for attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling was also filed Saturday, Nov. 27 in connection to an alleged attempted break-in hours earlier.
In that incident, Green and a woman identified in court documents as Djuana Cage allegedly attempted to enter a home in the 1300 block of Lakeridge Drive. That residence is less than a mile away from the Governor’s Mansion.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.