Coach Odums previews SWAC championship against Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will meet with the media to preview the upcoming SWAC championship game against Alcorn State.
The game will be a rematch of the October 26 meeting between the Jags (8-4, 6-1 SWAC) and the Braves (8-3, 6-1 SWAC).
Once again, the game will be held in Lorman, Miss. In the first game, Southern fell 27-13 and gave up 377 total yards to Alcorn.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU. The winner will move on to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta to face North Carolina A&T, the champion of the MEAC.
