Burreaux billboards go up around Baton Rouge
Burreaux billboards went up around Baton Rouge on Dec. 3 ahead of the SEC Championship game. (Source: LSUSports)
By Mykal Vincent | December 3, 2019 at 8:52 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 9:33 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You know how Louisianans are with their billboards.

Tuesday morning, the LSU football Facebook page shared an image of a billboard showing Burrow wearing his custom-made “Burreaux” jersey.

“Thank you Baton Rouge! These are up around the city," the post reads.

Burrow debuted the jersey before his senior night game Saturday against Texas A&M to the delight of the fans and the entire state.

LSU quarterback Joe "Burreaux"
LSU quarterback Joe "Burreaux" (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Burrow went on to throw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in the air as No. 1 LSU dominated the Aggies 50-7, completing the program’s first undefeated regular season since 2011.

The Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in the SEC Championship on CBS.

