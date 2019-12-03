Burreaux billboards go up around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You know how Louisianans are with their billboards.
Tuesday morning, the LSU football Facebook page shared an image of a billboard showing Burrow wearing his custom-made “Burreaux” jersey.
“Thank you Baton Rouge! These are up around the city," the post reads.
Burrow debuted the jersey before his senior night game Saturday against Texas A&M to the delight of the fans and the entire state.
Burrow went on to throw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in the air as No. 1 LSU dominated the Aggies 50-7, completing the program’s first undefeated regular season since 2011.
The Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in the SEC Championship on CBS.
