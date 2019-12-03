Baton Rouge Fire Department reports arson on Swart Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fire department responded to a house fire on Swart Street in Baton Rouge early Tuesday. Officials believe arson caused the fire.
At around 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at 1249 Swart Street, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department Spokesperson Curt Monte.
The fire started in the rear of the home and entered the attic before being brought under control by 2:55 a.m.
Monte said no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call fire investigators at 225-354-1419.
