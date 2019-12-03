Ascension Parish authorities investigating after body found floating in canal

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are responding to a scene after a body was discovered floating in a canal in St. Amant Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) are currently at a scene in the Bayou Estates neighborhood on Bayou Road. The scene is by a canal on Highway 431.
APSO Public Information Officer Allison Hudson said investigators do not yet know whether the death is suspicious.
Residents in the area tell WAFB deputies began showing up to the area just before 4:30 p.m.
Details are limited at this time, and WAFB is working to get more information.
