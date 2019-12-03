Access to Port of GBR to be restricted for days following overturned 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Access to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge will be restricted over the next couple of days.
The restrictions are necessary due to recovery and cleanup operations associated with a recent tanker truck overturning on the on-ramp to I-10 eastbound from LA 1.
The truck has been moved off-site and cleanup efforts are underway.
Access is restricted from the following locations:
- I-10 westbound to the port is closed. Traffic may still access LA 1 southbound from I-10 westbound.
- LA 1 southbound to the port is closed. Access is still open from LA 1 northbound as well as I-10 eastbound.
The cleanup operation is expected to last until Thursday.
