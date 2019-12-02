WalletHub: Baton Rouge one of least safe cities in United States

9News Investigator Kiran Chawla is diving into the numbers and will give a full report on 9News this afternoon.
(WAFB) - Baton Rouge was recently listed as one of the least safe cities in the United States, according to a recent WalletHub study released Monday.
Baton Rouge ranked 178th on the list. Two other Louisiana cities ranked higher on the list, including Shreveport (148) and New Orleans (165).
The study compared 182 U.S. cities across three key dimensions: 1) Home & Community Safety, 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety. Those dimensions were evaluated using 41 relevant metrics.
The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to road quality.
