Visitor charged after allegedly trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana into prison inside body

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - A visitor is now behind bars after allegedly trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana into Louisiana State Penitentiary inside her body.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) say a body scanner at the prison helped officers discover the smuggling attempt Sunday, Dec. 1. The body scanner picked up on a foreign object inside the body of Erin Harrison, 30, of Kinder.
When DOC officials questioned Harrison, she reportedly decided to remove the object from her body and turn it over to investigators, who passed it along to deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies discovered the oblong object wrapped in plastic contained 18 g of suspected synthetic marijuana. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is testing the material.
Investigators also searched Harrison’s car and reportedly found two bottles of liquor.
Harrison was arrested and booked with taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.