Surveillance video shows crowd fleeing after gunshots erupt on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Surveillance video from a business shows the moments gunfire erupted on Canal Street over the weekend. The video is hard to see, but the highlighted area of the video shows three people standing and it appears they pull out a weapon.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Canal Street.
10 people were injured and two of the victims were in critical condition. Four other victims have been released from area hospitals.
The NOPD said one person was detained at the scene, but no arrests have been made.
The shooting comes as thousands of people were in town for the Bayou Classic football game.
