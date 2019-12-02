Organizers to collect donations to buy toys during South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The South Baton Rouge Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m.
This year’s theme will be celebrating “A Christmas Tradition.” The parade will begin and end at McKinley High School. Proceeds from the parade will be used to purchase toys for needy children.
The parade route is as follows:
• The parade starts at the rear of McKinley High School, travels down Thomas Delpit Drive to Terrace Street
• Turns right on Terrace Street, travels down Terrace Street to Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive
• Turns right on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive
• Travels down Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive to Washington Street
• Turn right on Washington Street to Tennessee Street
• Turns left on Tennessee Street and travels back to McKinley High for disbursement
For more information contact Councilwoman Tara Wicker at (225) 389-5140 or (225) 317-1849.
If your organization is seeking donations for the holiday season and would like to be a part of our “Holiday Helping Hands” series, please send an email to holidayhelpinghands@wafb.com with the subject line ‘Holiday Helping Hands.’ View the types of stories we cover by using the link here.
