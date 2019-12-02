Senators Cassidy, Kennedy applaud confirmation of Dan Brouillette as Dept. of Energy secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - Senators Bill Cassidy, MD and John Kennedy joined the Senate Monday, Dec. 2 in confirming Assumption Parish native, Dan Brouillette, as secretary of the Department of Energy.
“Dan Brouillette understands that sound energy policy will benefit energy workers, create jobs, and further America’s goal of energy dominance. He will serve our country well as secretary. Louisiana is fortunate to have on of ours in this position,” said Cassidy, chairman of the Senate Energy Subcommittee.
“Dan is a rock star. He’s served with distinction as the deputy secretary of energy, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving to lead the Department of Energy. He exercises power intelligently, not emotionally, and he will be extraordinary in this new role,” said Kennedy.
Born in Assumption Parish, Brouillette has deep ties to Louisiana and its energy industry. He was chief of staff to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce under former U.S. Rep. Billy Tauzin and also served as a member of the state’s Mineral and Energy Board.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.