Parish residents urged to weigh in as search for superintendent of East Baton Rouge schools gets underway

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish are encouraged to attend one of three upcoming meetings related to the search for the next superintendent for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
The meetings will be held on the following dates:
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Mckinley Middle
- Monday, Dec. 9 at Glen Oaks High School
- Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Woodlawn High School
Feedback collected at these meetings will be used to create a job description used by JG Consulting, a Texas-based executive search firm, to secure candidates to replace outgoing superintendent Warren Drake.
JG Consulting is also hosting an online survey where community members can rank the importance of the candidate having experience managing finances, education and teaching, and previous experience as a superintendent or assistant superintendent. Access the survey by clicking the link here.
