Teen boy shot while walking home on Ottawa Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenage boy is being treated for critical injuries after being shot Monday, Dec. 2, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say.
EBRSO says the 17-year-old male was walking home on Ottawa Drive around 2:45 p.m. when three males reportedly approached him. Witnesses say the three males got into a verbal fight with the teen, then one of them shot him. The three males ran away from the scene.
Emergency officials say the teen was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. EBRSO deputies are on scene setting up a perimeter and searching the area.
Details are still emerging. Check back for updates.
