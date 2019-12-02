Teen boy shot while walking home on Ottawa Drive

A teenage boy was shot on Ottawa Drive while walking home. (Source: WMBF News)
By Kevin Foster and Rachael Thomas | December 2, 2019 at 3:02 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 3:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenage boy is being treated for critical injuries after being shot Monday, Dec. 2, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say.

EBRSO says the 17-year-old male was walking home on Ottawa Drive around 2:45 p.m. when three males reportedly approached him. Witnesses say the three males got into a verbal fight with the teen, then one of them shot him. The three males ran away from the scene.

Emergency officials say the teen was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. EBRSO deputies are on scene setting up a perimeter and searching the area.

Details are still emerging. Check back for updates.

