Non-profit organization working to keep elderly, veteran, and disabled homeowners in their houses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A housing group is looking to call attention to its work to rebuild Baton Rouge.
Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge (RTBR) is part of a national non-profit, which hopes to help older, veteran, and disabled homeowners stay in their homes. The group says it has helped more than 700 people in Baton Rouge stay in their homes and in the community. The executive director, Chris Andrews, says the biggest problem in the Baton Rouge area is how quickly these homes can fall into disrepair.
“It will make you weep to drive down the streets of our city and see in the United States of America, the richest country on this planet, how human beings are forced to live. It is dreadful,” Andrews said.
RTBR says since 2016, it has rebuilt close to 70 homes.
