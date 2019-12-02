Millions on Twitter watch ‘Burreaux’s senior night entrance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday night, under the bright lights, Joe Burrow set foot on that Death Valley sod for the last time as a Tiger.
A video posted to the official LSU Football Twitter captured the moment “Burreaux” jogged out of the tunnel and hugged his parents to a deafening roar of over 100,000 fans.
Nearly 8 million people have watched the video as of Monday morning.
“A tribute to this great state and university,” Burrow tweeted. “Death Valley, where opponents dreams come to die... but where mine came true.”
LSU completed an undefeated regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30 as they pummeled Texas A&M, 50-7. The Tigers are 12-0 for only the second time in program history. The other time was in 2011.
The Tigers will now set their sights on the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC Championship game, which will take place Saturday, Dec. in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on CBS.
Join WAFB on Thursday, December 5 for a 30-minute special previewing the showdown.
