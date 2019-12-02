Man pops the question at 2019 Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although her alma mater wasn’t able to bring home the Bayou Classic victory, Nicole Bates is still walking away from the game on cloud nine.
During the game, Bates’ sweetheart, Michael Anderson, waltzed up the stadium steps and knelt down in front of the Superdome crowd and asked her to marry him.
To the delight of the crowd and through her tears, Bates said yes!
Friends and family say Bates graduated from Grambling State University. Anderson is a graduate of Florida A&M. It was his first time attending the Bayou Classic.
