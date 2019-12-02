LSU hits practice field to start preps to face Georgia in SEC championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU returned to its indoor facility for practice Monday to begin preparations for its sixth conference championship appearance in program history.
The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will take on the Georgia Bulldogs (11-1, 7-1 SEC). It is the fourth time LSU will face Georgia in the SEC championship game.
Georgia is averaging nearly 33 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Jake Fromm. He has thrown for 2,385 yards this season with 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Lawrence Cager is the team’s leading receiver but he is done for the season due to an ankle injury. He had 33 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt. The No. 2 receiver on the team, George Pickens, will miss the first half of the game against LSU after getting ejected in the game against the Yellow Jackets. He has 33 catches for 498 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. On the ground, running back D’Andre Swift is the bell cow. He has 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Bulldog defense is quite impressive. It has only given up about 10 points and 257 yards per game. Middle linebacker Monty Rice is the leading tackler on the team. He has 41 solo tackles and has assisted on 38 others for a total of 79 on the season. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari leads the team in sacks with 4.5. Defensive lineman Tyler Clark has eight tackles for loss. The Bulldogs have intercepted six passes this season.
LSU will face Georgia in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 7. The team will leave Baton Rouge on Thursday. Of course, the Tigers beat the Dawgs, 36-16, in Tiger Stadium in 2018.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be shown on CBS. Join WAFB on Thursday, December 5 for a 30-minute special previewing the showdown.
