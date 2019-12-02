LSU Gymnastics 101 Showcase set for Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team has announced the sixth annual Gymnastics 101 Showcase will take place Friday, December 6 at the PMAC.
The free event will begin at 7:15 P.M. The Tigers will also host a free fan fest on the south side of the PMAC from 5-7 P.M. Fans attending the event will also have a chance to take a picture with the SEC Championship trophies and crown.
Fans not attending the showcase will be able to watch the event on WATCHESPN.com and the app through the SECNetwork+.
